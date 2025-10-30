Anutin signals positive outcome in US tax negotiations after second meeting with Trump



Anutin’s Remarks at the Event Highlighting Thailand's Commitment to Regional Cooperation

Anutin emphasised Thailand’s dedication to cooperation at all levels, including bilateral, subregional, and regional levels, through various frameworks such as ASEAN, the Mekong Cooperation Framework, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). He further stated that Thailand and South Korea are strengthening their relations under the ASEAN-South Korea and Mekong-South Korea cooperation frameworks, as well as negotiating the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Anutin also mentioned Thailand’s collaboration with the United States and Australia under the "Mekong-U.S. Partnership" and the ACMECS framework to promote sustainable development in the Mekong River Basin.

The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at President Donald Trump’s participation, calling it a significant signal of the United States’ attention to the Indo-Pacific region. He also thanked the U.S. for supporting the peace process between Thailand and Cambodia, which led to the signing of the Joint Declaration last weekend.

Anutin added that Thailand hopes the U.S. recognises Thailand’s genuine efforts in fostering peace and stability in the region. Thailand is also ready to engage in discussions to negotiate a "balanced and fair" trade agreement with the United States for the mutual benefit of both nations.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Indo-Pacific region is becoming one of the “engines driving the global economy” due to its highly potential population and advanced technology. He proposed that the U.S. actively engage in three key areas:

1. Digital and Advanced Technology Cooperation, especially in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which Thailand believes will play a crucial role in driving economic growth and combating transnational crime, including online fraud.

2. Improving the Business Environment for Greater Competitiveness, by reducing redundant regulations, fostering fair competition, and promoting equality. Thailand is advancing towards becoming a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to enhance its economic standards.

3. Building Resilience in Global Supply Chains, enabling the region to better adapt to changes in the global economic system.

In conclusion, Anutin reiterated that Thailand is ready to cooperate with all economic zones in the region to promote shared values in business, innovation, and creativity, with the aim of "unlocking the economic potential of the Indo-Pacific for the true benefit of the people in the region."