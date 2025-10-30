Thailand and China Launch Direct Cross-Border QR Payments

The Bank of Thailand calls the new digital service a "significant step" in linking instant retail payment systems, boosting tourism and trade between the two nations.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has officially inaugurated a cross-border QR Code payment service between Thailand and the People's Republic of China, effective immediately from today, 30 October 2025.

The move is considered a significant milestone in the effort to link the two countries' instant retail payment systems, fostering greater integration for trade, investment, and tourism.

The new service is expected to greatly facilitate international transactions, particularly those involving the vital tourism sector. In 2024 alone, a substantial 8.8 million tourists travelled between the two nations.

The project is the result of collaboration between key institutions, including Thailand's payment service provider, National ITMX Co., Ltd., three major Chinese payment providers, and the international settlement banks: Bangkok Bank and Krungthai Bank.