Thailand and China Launch Direct Cross-Border QR Payments

The Bank of Thailand calls the new digital service a "significant step" in linking instant retail payment systems, boosting tourism and trade between the two nations.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has officially inaugurated a cross-border QR Code payment service between Thailand and the People's Republic of China, effective immediately from today, 30 October 2025.
The move is considered a significant milestone in the effort to link the two countries' instant retail payment systems, fostering greater integration for trade, investment, and tourism.
The new service is expected to greatly facilitate international transactions, particularly those involving the vital tourism sector. In 2024 alone, a substantial 8.8 million tourists travelled between the two nations.
The project is the result of collaboration between key institutions, including Thailand's payment service provider, National ITMX Co., Ltd., three major Chinese payment providers, and the international settlement banks: Bangkok Bank and Krungthai Bank.
Chinese users can now use their existing payment applications—Alipay, UnionPay, and WeChat Pay—to pay for goods and services at Thai merchants simply by scanning a Thai QR Code.
The service has been launched in partnership with five Thai banks in the initial phase: Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank, Kasikornbank, ICBC (Thai), and Siam Commercial Bank. The BOT confirmed that more banks are scheduled to join the service in subsequent phases.
The BOT emphasised the role of instant retail payment system linkages in enhancing payment convenience for consumers and creating business opportunities through a secure, efficient, and low-cost QR Code payment infrastructure.
Thailand has currently expanded similar cooperation with nine other countries to support regional economic growth and the transition to a digital society.