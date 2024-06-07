CPB and SCB Promote Cashless Society with Mae Manee App for Markets

The partnership aims to promote a cashless society among community markets by inviting merchants to register for the Mae Manee app so that they can support digital payments as an alternative to cash.

The Mae Manee app is a financial solution offering professional shop assistance that meets the needs of modern merchants, allowing them to create QR codes from the application by themselves, as a payment option for both locals and international tourists.

The app offers seamless cross-border QR payments via mobile banking applications from seven countries: Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, and South Korea, as well as WeChatPay and Alipay from Chinese tourists. A pilot campaign was kicked off at the Tha Chang Wang Luang Market, an old commercial community area along the Chao Phraya River, and community markets further afield, such as the Rim Nam Market in Phetchaburi and the Sapsin Market (Tha Khai) in Chachoengsao, with over 50 shops interested in using the Mae Manee app.

The campaign will be further rolled out to other communities nationwide in the future to boost confidence among local and international shoppers, offering financial solutions to address every business need and promote sustainable growth among merchants.