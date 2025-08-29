Digital Payments Drive Down Demand for Cash in Thailand

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has observed a significant and sustained decline in the use of physical cash, with the growth of banknotes in circulation slowing to a single-digit rate of between three and six per cent, down from a previous double-digit average.

According to Budsakorn Teerapunyachai, Assistant Governor of the BOT’s Payment Systems Policy and Financial Consumer Protection Group, this trend reflects a widespread shift towards e-payments.

She noted that activities traditionally reliant on cash have decreased, citing a significant drop in ATM withdrawals and a change in how people use the national PromptPay service.

Initially used for large-scale transfers, PromptPay is now commonly used for small, day-to-day purchases like food and drinks.

This shift has seen the number of daily PromptPay transactions surge from around 14 million in its early days to 50 million today, directly impacting the demand for physical banknotes.

The transition to a less-cash society has also led to a reduction in the number of banknotes printed annually, which has fallen from a peak of two billion to between 1.3 and 1.5 billion.

The decrease is also due to the introduction of more durable polymer banknotes, which last much longer than their paper counterparts. For example, a 20 baht polymer note has a lifespan of up to eight years, four times that of the paper version, significantly reducing the need for replacements.