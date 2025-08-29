Bank of Thailand to Introduce New Polymer Banknotes

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is set to release new 50 and 100 baht banknotes made from a special polymer material, aimed at improving durability and security while reducing environmental impact.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said the new notes will be resistant to moisture and dirt, making them more durable than their paper counterparts.

Citing the successful launch of the 20 baht polymer note, which lasts an average of four times longer than paper, he noted that the move would significantly cut production costs and resource use.

The bank expects to reduce the number of new banknotes needed to replace damaged ones by at least 350 million per year.

The new polymer banknotes will retain the overall design of the current paper versions but will feature enhanced anti-counterfeiting measures.

These include a clear window that can be seen through from both sides, an embossed numeral within the window, and special colour-shifting ink that changes colour when the note is tilted.

In a move to improve accessibility, the new notes will also feature enhanced tactile features for the visually impaired. They will include a tactile embossed symbol in Braille to indicate the denomination and raised slanted lines on both edges, making the notes easier to identify by touch.

The new 50 and 100 baht banknotes are scheduled to enter circulation on 21 November 2025. The public will be able to withdraw them from commercial banks and specialised financial institutions. The 100 baht polymer note will also be available from ATMs. The public can continue to use the existing paper 50 and 100 baht notes as normal.



