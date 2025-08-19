Bank of Thailand to limit daily transfers to 50,000 baht to curb fraud and protect consumers

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) on Tuesday announced that it is introducing new measures to limit the financial damage caused by scams.

Daranee Saeju, Assistant Governor for Payment Systems and Financial Consumer Protection, said that due to ongoing concerns regarding fraud, especially from scammers and call centre gangs, the BOT plans to introduce a daily transfer and payment limit of 50,000 baht. This measure aims to prevent significant losses before victims realise they have been scammed.

Key details of the measure:

1. Limit on Large Transfers: Fraudsters will be unable to transfer large sums from accounts at once, which will slow down their ability to quickly move illegally obtained funds.

2. Protecting Vulnerable Groups: The measure aims to reduce damage for particularly vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and children, who are often targeted by fraudsters. Banks will determine individual limits based on past transaction behaviour, with an initial limit of 50,000 baht per day.

These measures will be closely monitored, especially for vulnerable groups like those over 65 or under 15, with additional restrictions on their daily transfers to prevent further harm.