BOT expects lower than 2% growth for Thailand due to US tariffs

Bank of Thailand (BOT) has revised its economic growth forecast, predicting a slowdown in Thailand’s growth to just 1.6% for the second half of 2025, due to the impact of US retaliatory tariffs on Thai exports.

Economic Growth Predictions Lowered

On Thursday, BOT revealed that the US import tariffs would negatively affect Thailand's economy, reducing growth to 1.6% in the second half of 2025 and 1.7% throughout 2026. The 36% punitive tariffs, set to take effect from August 1, have prompted the BOT to lower its forecast for Thailand’s 2025 GDP growth to 2.3%, down from previous estimates.