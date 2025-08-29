Thailand Launches Official Website for 2026 IMF-World Bank Meetings

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29, 2025

The host nation has unveiled a new digital platform to promote the prestigious global conference and showcase Thailand's culture, tourism, and hospitality to delegates

  • Thailand has launched the official website, am2026thailand.go.th, for the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings, which will be held in Bangkok from October 12-18.
  • The website serves as a central information hub for the event, which marks the second time Thailand has acted as host, having previously done so in 1991.
  • Key features of the site include a comprehensive travel guide for delegates, detailed tourism information about Thailand, and a dedicated section for news and updates.

 

Thailand has officially launched its host country website to build momentum for the 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, which will be held in Bangkok from 12-18 October 2026.

 

This will be the second time Thailand has hosted the event, having previously done so in 1991. The return of the meetings marks a significant step, reflecting Thailand's strong commitment to international cooperation and sustainable development as a key member of the global financial community.

 

The country's strategic location, rich cultural heritage, vibrant tourism sector, and modern infrastructure make it a strong candidate to host such a major event.

 

Beyond serving as a forum for in-depth discussions on the global economy, the meetings will provide a unique opportunity for delegates from around the world to experience Thailand's renowned hospitality and unique identity, thereby strengthening the nation's image on the international stage.

 

The new website, www.am2026thailand.go.th, is a central hub for all information related to the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026.

 

It covers the history of the event, Thailand's return as a host, and a detailed tourism guide to both Bangkok and other regions. It also serves as a vital source of information for attendees travelling to Thailand.
 

 

Key features of the website include:

Hosting Thailand: This section highlights the nation's pride in being chosen to host the meetings again and emphasises its readiness to welcome attendees with its unique hospitality.

 

Delegate's Travel Guide: This comprehensive guide provides information on travel, customs, local transportation, tourism recommendations, and emergency contact details.

 

Discover Thailand: This section introduces the country through various lenses, including:

  • The charm of Bangkok, where every corner tells a story about Thai life.
  • Nearby attractions around the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, from transit stations to shopping centres, parks, and restaurants.
  • Exploring the diverse regions of Thailand, including the North, Northeast, Central, East, and South, each with its own distinct landscapes and cultures.
  • Thai arts and festivals, celebrating the country's vibrant cultural diversity.
  • Authentic Thai cuisine, shopping, and activities for every type of traveller.

 

News and Updates: A dedicated area for the latest news, key information, and upcoming events related to the meetings, ensuring attendees and interested parties can stay informed.

 

 

The IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026 is more than just a global conference; it is an opportunity for all Thais to come together to welcome delegates with the country's unique smile and spirit of friendship.

 

The public is encouraged to follow news and updates on the website and the official social media channels at www.facebook.com/AM2026THAILAND.

