Thailand Launches Official Website for 2026 IMF-World Bank Meetings

Thailand has officially launched its host country website to build momentum for the 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, which will be held in Bangkok from 12-18 October 2026.

This will be the second time Thailand has hosted the event, having previously done so in 1991. The return of the meetings marks a significant step, reflecting Thailand's strong commitment to international cooperation and sustainable development as a key member of the global financial community.

The country's strategic location, rich cultural heritage, vibrant tourism sector, and modern infrastructure make it a strong candidate to host such a major event.

Beyond serving as a forum for in-depth discussions on the global economy, the meetings will provide a unique opportunity for delegates from around the world to experience Thailand's renowned hospitality and unique identity, thereby strengthening the nation's image on the international stage.

The new website, www.am2026thailand.go.th, is a central hub for all information related to the IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings 2026.

It covers the history of the event, Thailand's return as a host, and a detailed tourism guide to both Bangkok and other regions. It also serves as a vital source of information for attendees travelling to Thailand.

