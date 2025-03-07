Thailand gets ready to host IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in 2026

Thailand is actively preparing to host the prestigious International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Annual Meetings in October 2026, after a 35-year hiatus.

The IMF has confirmed that its working group is engaged in close collaboration with Thai authorities to ensure the event's success, highlighting the opportunity to showcase the region's economic dynamism.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said at a press briefing on Thursday (March 6): "We are very excited that Thailand will be hosting the 2026 Annual Meetings," emphasising the group’s dedication to a successful event. "Every three years, we hold the annual meetings abroad. October 2026 will be in Thailand."

