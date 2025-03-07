Thailand gets ready to host IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in 2026

Thailand is actively preparing to host the prestigious International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Annual Meetings in October 2026, after a 35-year hiatus.
The IMF has confirmed that its working group is engaged in close collaboration with Thai authorities to ensure the event's success, highlighting the opportunity to showcase the region's economic dynamism.
IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said at a press briefing on Thursday (March 6): "We are very excited that Thailand will be hosting the 2026 Annual Meetings," emphasising the group’s dedication to a successful event. "Every three years, we hold the annual meetings abroad. October 2026 will be in Thailand."
The focus of the collaborative work is to demonstrate the substantial progress Thailand has made since last hosting the meetings in 1991. The 2026 event will coincide with the 35th anniversary of that previous meeting.
Kozack highlighted the active engagement between IMF leadership and Thai officials.
"Recently, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva met with Dr Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, governor of the Bank of Thailand, in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, to discuss preparations," she said.
These discussions underscore the shared vision of both organisations to present the vibrant economic activity of the Southeast Asian region to a global audience.
The meetings are seen as a platform for Thailand to reinforce its position as a key player in international economic dialogue, with the participation of members from both the IMF and the World Bank.
The IMF spokesperson reiterated that the working group is dedicated to ensuring all logistical and substantive aspects of the meetings are meticulously planned. “This ongoing collaboration aims to deliver a successful and impactful event, reflecting Thailand's commitment to international economic cooperation,” she said.