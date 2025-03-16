Thailand ranks third in the world for QR code usage

According to Data Reportal, a leading platform for global statistics, a study conducted in 2024 on QR Code usage via smartphones among individuals aged 16 and above revealed that China had the highest usage, with 67.4% of the population using QR codes monthly. Malaysia ranked second with 66.1%, followed by Thailand in third place with 61.5%.

The widespread use of QR payments in Thailand reflects the growth of digital transactions, particularly through PromptPay, as well as the country’s rapid digital transformation and increasing acceptance of cashless transactions in daily life.

QR payments also provide a convenient and secure way for tourists to pay for goods and services in Thailand. By simply scanning a QR code via their mobile banking app, visitors can make transactions without the need for cash or credit cards, with zero transaction fees, ensuring a seamless payment experience anywhere in the country.