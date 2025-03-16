Thailand ranks third in the world for QR code usage

What is a QR Code?
The QR Code scanning system is officially known as “Cross-border QR Payments”, an initiative driven by the Bank of Thailand in collaboration with both domestic and international banks for several years. From a technological standpoint, QR Codes have gained immense popularity, to the extent that businesses without a QR Code payment system may risk frustrating their customers due to inconvenience.
A QR Code (Quick Response Code) is a type of data-storing code widely used across the globe. Its popularity stems from ease of use and convenience, enabling users to quickly access information—whether it’s scanning to download files or making cashless payments for goods and services.
According to Data Reportal, a leading platform for global statistics, a study conducted in 2024 on QR Code usage via smartphones among individuals aged 16 and above revealed that China had the highest usage, with 67.4% of the population using QR codes monthly. Malaysia ranked second with 66.1%, followed by Thailand in third place with 61.5%.
The widespread use of QR payments in Thailand reflects the growth of digital transactions, particularly through PromptPay, as well as the country’s rapid digital transformation and increasing acceptance of cashless transactions in daily life.
QR payments also provide a convenient and secure way for tourists to pay for goods and services in Thailand. By simply scanning a QR code via their mobile banking app, visitors can make transactions without the need for cash or credit cards, with zero transaction fees, ensuring a seamless payment experience anywhere in the country.
Apart from China, Malaysia, and Thailand, two other Asian countries also ranked among the top 10 globally for QR Code usage, with Vietnam at 58.3% and Taiwan at 57.4% of the population using QR codes monthly.
Top 10 Countries with the Highest QR Code Usage in 2024
China – 67.4%
Malaysia – 66.1%
Thailand – 61.5%
Argentina – 61.0%
Brazil – 60.8%
Vietnam – 58.3%
Switzerland – 57.7%
Taiwan – 57.4%
Sweden – 54.9%
Colombia – 54.8%
Meanwhile, the United States ranked 43rd globally, with 35.8% of its population using QR codes monthly, while Russia ranked 30th with 45.2% usage. The global average for monthly QR code usage stands at 50.8%.