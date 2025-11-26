Microsoft reveals AI will shape our future, offering Thailand vast opportunities in the AI sector

Microsoft highlights that AI is not replacing jobs but is a new power boost for Thai people, with over 70% of organisations already adopting it.

AI use is expected to triple in the next 2 years, offering Thailand immense growth opportunities in the AI industry.

Dhanawat Suthumpun, Managing Director of Microsoft Thailand, spoke at the POSTTODAY THAILAND SMART CITY 2026 seminar, under the topic "Data Center - Transforming the Country", stating that AI will not replace jobs but will become a helper and co-worker for all of us.

From AI chatbot to Agentic AI: Microsoft’s vision for the future

Three years ago, when ChatGPT first launched, it was viewed as just an AI chatbot. Today, it has evolved into an Agentic AI, capable of doing more than just following commands. It can now automatically improve work processes, especially with the release of GPT-5.1, which possesses knowledge equivalent to a PhD. This means we now have highly intelligent assistants at our fingertips.

This advancement marks a shift: we are no longer being replaced by AI, but rather, we are in an era where humans lead and use AI to significantly enhance capabilities.

According to a survey conducted by Microsoft, AI will have a profound impact on technology. Over 70% of leading companies have already adapted to and officially adopted AI. It is expected that within 2 years, AI usage in the business sector will increase by three times, further boosting investments in the AI industry and positively impacting the economy.

Data from Bloomberg estimates that the AI market could grow to $7 trillion, highlighting the industry’s rapid and continuous expansion. This presents a huge opportunity for Thailand, which still has much room for growth in the AI sector.