AI, Influencers, and Wellness Drive Thai Purchase Decisions

AI, social media influencers, and a growing focus on wellness are fundamentally reshaping purchasing choices in Thailand’s evolving consumer market, with technology playing an indispensable role in shaping consumer behaviour.
Thailand’s consumer landscape in 2026 is poised for a significant shift, blending technological advancements, health consciousness, and the enduring power of social media figures.
Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, CEO of Central Pattana Plc, suggests the coming year will mark a change in how purchase decisions are made, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) guiding choices, supported by continued influencer authority and an expanding wellness trend.
AI and Influencers: The Hybrid Approach to Shopping
AI is rapidly becoming an indispensable tool for Thai consumers seeking informed purchasing decisions.
From product advice to navigating promotional deals, AI is set to be a vital partner in the consumer journey.
Dr Nattakit highlighted that consumers are increasingly turning to AI for recommendations, with platforms serving as the initial touchpoint before a purchase.
This seamless integration of AI will empower consumers to find the best products, deals, and brands, effectively reshaping traditional shopping habits.
However, despite AI's rise, influencers remain a crucial force.
Thailand’s unique social dynamics, where personality, trust, and the relationship between an influencer and their followers are highly valued, ensure their critical role in driving purchases.
This suggests a hybrid approach to modern shopping: AI provides objective utility, while influencers evoke emotional responses and brand loyalty. Experts predict this form of social influence will persist across the Asian market for at least the next two years.
Wellness Fuels the Food and Beverage Boom
Health consciousness is increasing among Thai consumers, making the wellness trend pivotal in reshaping the food and beverage sector.
Dr Nattakit pointed to the soaring popularity of low-sugar beverages and functional foods, creating new business opportunities.
Concurrently, there is rising demand for items that resonate with Thai people’s emotional and social connections, such as limited-edition character collaborations.
This sentiment is echoed in the broader F&B sector.
Tipsuda Anekwatcharakorn, marketing manager at YAKINIKU LIKE Thailand, noted that Japanese trends, particularly those that are limited-edition or culturally inspired, continue to be influential.
The prominence of Matcha, for instance, has grown significantly after years of coffee dominance. The consistent demand for healthier, less- or sugar-free drink options confirms that wellness is becoming a decisive factor in consumer behaviour.
The beverage and dessert segment—including bubble tea, fruit teas, specialty coffee, and ice creams—has shown consistent growth, averaging 12%, despite a broader slowdown in other restaurant categories.
Retailers Emphasise 'Experience Exposure'
Thai retail businesses are responding to these shifts by intensifying the shopping experience.
The central concept is “Experience Exposure,” where consumers seek memorable experiences beyond simple product acquisition. This has accelerated the retail property cycle, with large malls now undergoing renovation within 6–10 years, a sharp decrease from the previous 20-year cycles.
To drive engagement, retailers are diversifying services beyond traditional shopping.
Malls now offer public services such as passport renewals and ID card updates, providing a broader range of activities that encourage customer return.
The intense competition in the Thai retail sector is therefore fuelled by a constant push for new and exciting customer experiences.
E-Commerce: The Rise of the 'Value Architect'
The Thai e-commerce market is also transforming, with digital consumer behaviour moving beyond price-driven decisions.
A recent Milieu Insight study reveals that Thai shoppers are becoming “value architects,” who prioritise reliability, transparency, and service.
E-commerce platforms are now expected to meet high standards for delivery reliability, fair pricing, and customer protection.
AI-driven personalisation and live-streamed commerce are shaping the online experience, offering tailored product recommendations and real-time demonstrations.
Crucially, research indicates that 84% of Thai consumers are willing to pay more for reliable delivery, a clear sign that consumer confidence and trust now outweigh minimal price differences.
Conclusion: A Future Driven by Trust and Technology
In 2026, Thailand’s consumer market will be defined by the integration of AI utility, powerful influencer engagement, and a profound wellness consciousness.
To thrive in this highly competitive landscape, businesses must adapt by offering consumers not just products, but experiences, trust, and transparency. The Thai consumer landscape is evolving rapidly, and agility will be key to success in the year ahead.