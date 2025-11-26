AI, Influencers, and Wellness Drive Thai Purchase Decisions

AI, social media influencers, and a growing focus on wellness are fundamentally reshaping purchasing choices in Thailand’s evolving consumer market, with technology playing an indispensable role in shaping consumer behaviour.

Thailand’s consumer landscape in 2026 is poised for a significant shift, blending technological advancements, health consciousness, and the enduring power of social media figures.

Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, CEO of Central Pattana Plc, suggests the coming year will mark a change in how purchase decisions are made, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) guiding choices, supported by continued influencer authority and an expanding wellness trend.

AI and Influencers: The Hybrid Approach to Shopping

AI is rapidly becoming an indispensable tool for Thai consumers seeking informed purchasing decisions.

From product advice to navigating promotional deals, AI is set to be a vital partner in the consumer journey.

Dr Nattakit highlighted that consumers are increasingly turning to AI for recommendations, with platforms serving as the initial touchpoint before a purchase.

This seamless integration of AI will empower consumers to find the best products, deals, and brands, effectively reshaping traditional shopping habits.

However, despite AI's rise, influencers remain a crucial force.

Thailand’s unique social dynamics, where personality, trust, and the relationship between an influencer and their followers are highly valued, ensure their critical role in driving purchases.