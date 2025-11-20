The 'Wellness Economy' is Set to Become a New Global Powerhouse Worth $7.9 Trillion

Experts forecast monumental growth by 2026, driven by demand for mental health support and health-focused property; Thailand positioned to leverage 'Wellness Soft Power.'

The global focus on personal well-being is transforming into a significant economic force, with the worldwide 'Wellness Economy' projected to expand to $7.9 trillion by 2026, according to the latest data from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI).

Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun (Dr Amp), an expert from BDMS Wellness Clinic, analysed the GWI data, stating that by 2026, "health will no longer be just a personal value, but a new global economic system," transitioning from individual care to a system that drives global GDP.

The sector is expected to grow by an average of 7.6% annually, reaching nearly $9.8 trillion by 2029.

"Health is no longer a private matter but the economic driving force of the world," said Dr Tanupol.

The analysis highlights a monumental shift in consumer priorities, focusing on proactive prevention rather than reactive treatment. The three fastest-growing sectors include:

Wellness Real Estate (15.2% growth): This sector, projected to hit $746 billion by 2026, is growing multiple times faster than the traditional property market. New buildings, resorts, and homes must now be designed for good health—prioritising air quality, acoustics, sleep support, and accessible green spaces—over mere aesthetics.