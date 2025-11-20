The 'Wellness Economy' is Set to Become a New Global Powerhouse Worth $7.9 Trillion

Experts forecast monumental growth by 2026, driven by demand for mental health support and health-focused property; Thailand positioned to leverage 'Wellness Soft Power.'
The global focus on personal well-being is transforming into a significant economic force, with the worldwide 'Wellness Economy' projected to expand to $7.9 trillion by 2026, according to the latest data from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI).
Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun (Dr Amp), an expert from BDMS Wellness Clinic, analysed the GWI data, stating that by 2026, "health will no longer be just a personal value, but a new global economic system," transitioning from individual care to a system that drives global GDP.
The sector is expected to grow by an average of 7.6% annually, reaching nearly $9.8 trillion by 2029.
"Health is no longer a private matter but the economic driving force of the world," said Dr Tanupol.
The analysis highlights a monumental shift in consumer priorities, focusing on proactive prevention rather than reactive treatment. The three fastest-growing sectors include:
Wellness Real Estate (15.2% growth): This sector, projected to hit $746 billion by 2026, is growing multiple times faster than the traditional property market. New buildings, resorts, and homes must now be designed for good health—prioritising air quality, acoustics, sleep support, and accessible green spaces—over mere aesthetics.
Traditional Medicine (10.8% growth): Nearing the trillion-dollar mark, this sector is growing rapidly and is set to reach $756.6 billion by 2026. This growth is fueled by consumers returning to natural, safe methods rooted in national cultures, including Thai, Chinese, and Indian (Ayurveda) practices.
Mental Wellness (10.1% growth): Driven by record levels of stress among younger generations globally, this sector is set to hit $331 billion by 2026. Sleep Economy, mindfulness tools, and sound healing are seeing explosive growth.
Personalised Health Overtakes Public Funding
The data reveals a major divergence in how health is funded. While the Public Health and Prevention sector is growing slowly at 3.3%—largely due to governments globally cutting preventative budgets—the Personalised Medicine sector is soaring at 9.3%.
This growth is being powered by the private market demand for deep testing (DNA, Epigenetics, Longevity Biomarkers), affordable wearables, and the expansion of longevity clinics.
The global shift is clear: individuals and private companies are heavily investing in "testing deep, knowing early, and preventing before illness."
Crucially, Wellness Tourism is projected to grow rapidly at 9.1% annually, reaching $1.078 trillion by 2026.
Dr Tanupol views this as a prime opportunity for Thailand.
With its excellent medical facilities, world-class service, high-quality food, and outstanding natural environment, the country is well-positioned to leverage its “Wellness Soft Power” by offering therapeutic and restorative travel experiences.
Other key trends include:
Healthy Eating & Nutrition: This category is projected to reach $1.364 trillion in 2026. Despite inflation pushing up prices, the market is expanding at 3.9%, driven by intense interest in Gut Health (probiotics, prebiotics) and Mood Food to aid concentration and memory.
Workplace Wellness: Growing slowly at 2.2% annually, this is an essential sector that is moving beyond simple office exercise programmes.
The focus is shifting to implementing systemic changes like four-day work weeks, supporting better sleep, and improving environmental conditions to reduce employee stress.
Dr Tanupol concludes that in 2026, health will cease to be a choice and will become "the new economic power for families, businesses, and countries."
