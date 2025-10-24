Push for Thai probiotic strains to compete in the global market

This innovation presents significant growth potential, with global pharmaceutical companies and top food brands joining the development efforts. The players in this technology are interconnected across three innovation cycles: upstream research, midstream digital technology, and downstream food brands. Approximately 200 - 300 patents are filed annually in this field.

Auramon views "Future Food" not just as a trend but as a global competitive arena that Thailand must rapidly adapt to. Especially in utilising intellectual property tools like patents, which play a crucial role in driving business forward, in line with the Ministry of Commerce's "Quick Big Win" policy, aimed at strengthening Thai entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs.

Thailand has a distinct advantage in its local wisdom and diverse resources. Entrepreneurs can collaborate with universities and startups to commercialise innovations, such as researching new bioactive compounds from plants like fingerroot for inflammation and gotu kola for memory enhancement. Additionally, innovations in fermentation can help expand GI (Geographical Indication) products in the food and agricultural sectors. These efforts provide Thai businesses with an opportunity to leverage the country’s biodiversity and turn it into high-quality products that can compete globally.

Thai People Increasingly Aware of Preventive Gut Health

Dr Suvanich Triamchanchoochai, Director of Vimut Hospital, expressed concern about the rising incidence of colon cancer in Thailand. According to data from Thaihealth Watch, the death rate from colon cancer has increased by 2.4 times over the past decade, with Bangkok having the highest rate at 15 deaths per 100,000 people. Additionally, other gastrointestinal health issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acid reflux are also on the rise.

The primary causes of these issues are related to eating habits and lifestyle choices. To address this, Vimut Hospital has partnered with AMILI, Asia’s first microbiome research company specialising in the gastrointestinal tract, which has the largest microbiome database in the region. Together, they are developing probiotics tailored for preventative health care for Asians.

By utilising microbiome data from over 100,000 Asian population samples, through molecular-level analysis technology, the aim is to balance gut microorganisms and improve the long-term quality of life for Thai people. This innovative approach aligns with Vimut Hospital’s mission to offer quality health innovations and enhance understanding of proper healthcare practices.

Probiotics for Fatty Liver Prevention

Innobic (Asia) has partnered with T.Man Company to bring a Thai strain probiotic innovation to commercial scale. The focus is on using probiotics to prevent fatty liver disease. The probiotic, made up of two specific strains, is particularly suited to the Thai population as it originates from local bacteria. This strain is more compatible with the Thai environment and diet, and is more resilient to high temperatures, ensuring that the probiotics remain viable for longer periods.

The primary target group for this probiotic aimed at fatty liver prevention includes drinkers or party-goers, as well as individuals who suffer from poor eating habits, such as consuming fried foods or high-carbohydrate meals, which can lead to obesity and fatty liver disease. The product is initially planned to be registered as a dietary supplement with the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a market launch expected in Q1 or Q2 of 2026. To upgrade the product to a low-risk drug, more data on its stability will need to be collected, and regulatory documents prepared for FDA registration, which could take about 1-2 years.

Reducing Regulatory Barriers for Probiotic Development

Dr Supatra Boonserm, Secretary-General of the FDA, stated that the growing trend of preventative health has led to rapid growth in Thailand's probiotic market, which is expected to be valued at approximately 8.6 billion baht in 2025 and is forecasted to grow to 12.7 billion baht by 2030, with an average annual growth rate of around 8%. This makes the market attractive to both domestic and international businesses. However, most probiotics used in food products in Thailand are imported from abroad.

To support the development and widespread use of Thai probiotic strains in food products, the FDA has partnered with the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) on the "Evaluation of Safety and Characteristics of Thai Microbial Strains" project. This initiative aims to promote "Thai Probiotics" as a rising star in the global market.

The goal is to reduce processing time and expand the list of certified Thai probiotic strains, enabling entrepreneurs to bring products to market more quickly. The initiative also aims to increase confidence in the strains by verifying the microbial strains in the market and gathering technical information from entrepreneurs to streamline future approval processes for probiotic-containing products.

Additionally, the FDA is working to update the Ministry of Public Health's regulations on the use of probiotics in food, aligning them with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards to make it easier for entrepreneurs to use probiotics in food. This will create a more standardised, international framework to support Thai researchers and industries, ensuring sustainable growth under global standards.