Moon First: Musk Pivots SpaceX Strategy to Build ‘Self-Sustaining City’ Within a Decade

Elon Musk prioritises a ‘self-growing’ lunar colony over Mars to secure humanity’s future, as SpaceX targets its first uncrewed Moon landing for March 2027.

Elon Musk has announced a profound strategic pivot for SpaceX, declaring that the establishment of a "self-growing city" on the Moon is now the company’s paramount objective.

The billionaire chief executive believes that a sustainable lunar settlement can be achieved within the next ten years—offering a more immediate safeguard for human civilisation than the more logistically complex journey to Mars.

In a statement shared on his social media platform, X, on Sunday, Musk explained that while SpaceX remains committed to Mars in the long term, the immediate focus must shift to the Moon.

He argued that the development of lunar infrastructure can be accelerated far more rapidly than Martian projects, providing a vital "insurance policy" for humanity.

This strategic recalibration mirrors a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, which suggests SpaceX has formally advised investors of a "Moon-first" hierarchy.

