Wealth at the Apex: World’s Top 500 Billionaires See Net Worth Explode to Record Highs

The collective fortune of the world’s 500 wealthiest individuals has reached an unprecedented $11.9 trillion, following a year in which their combined net worth surged by a record $2.2 trillion.

According to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the primary catalyst for this historic accumulation was the "Trump Trade."

Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory triggered a massive rally across global equity markets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals, providing a vast windfall for those with high-exposure portfolios.

The data reveals a stark concentration of capital at the very summit of the index. Approximately one-quarter of the total $2.2 trillion increase was captured by just eight individuals.

Elon Musk: Cemented his position as the world's richest man, with his assets soaring by $190 billion to reach a staggering $622 billion.

Larry Ellison: The Oracle founder saw his wealth climb by $57.7 billion to a total of $249 billion.

Gina Rinehart: The Australian mining magnate proved a major winner outside of tech, nearly tripling her fortune to $37.7 billion through a strategic pivot into rare-earth metals.