Wealth at the Apex: World’s Top 500 Billionaires See Net Worth Explode to Record Highs

The world’s 500 richest people saw their fortunes explode by $2.2 trillion last year, a gain Oxfam claims could lift 3.8 billion people out of poverty.
The collective fortune of the world’s 500 wealthiest individuals has reached an unprecedented $11.9 trillion, following a year in which their combined net worth surged by a record $2.2 trillion.
According to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the primary catalyst for this historic accumulation was the "Trump Trade."
Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory triggered a massive rally across global equity markets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals, providing a vast windfall for those with high-exposure portfolios.
The data reveals a stark concentration of capital at the very summit of the index. Approximately one-quarter of the total $2.2 trillion increase was captured by just eight individuals.
Elon Musk: Cemented his position as the world's richest man, with his assets soaring by $190 billion to reach a staggering $622 billion.
Larry Ellison: The Oracle founder saw his wealth climb by $57.7 billion to a total of $249 billion.
Gina Rinehart: The Australian mining magnate proved a major winner outside of tech, nearly tripling her fortune to $37.7 billion through a strategic pivot into rare-earth metals.
In a rare reversal of fortune, Philippine property tycoon Manuel Villar suffered a disastrous year. His net worth plummeted by $12.6 billion after shares in his firm, Golden MV Holdings Inc, crashed by 80% once a trading lock-up period expired.
Oxfam: ‘Inequality is a Policy Choice’
The rapid accumulation of private wealth has sparked a fierce rebuke from the global non-profit Oxfam. The organisation pointed out that the $2.2 trillion gained by these 500 individuals is theoretically enough to lift 3.8 billion people—nearly half the global population—out of poverty.
"Inequality is a deliberate policy choice," stated the Executive Director of Oxfam International. "While wealth at the top shatters records, public wealth remains stagnant or in decline, and the global debt burden continues to grow. We are seeing a tech aristocracy pull away from the rest of humanity."
A Widening Chasm
Although the concentration of wealth among the "Top Eight" improved slightly—down from 43% of total gains in 2024 to roughly 25% this year—the gap between global capital and the general public has never been wider.
As 2026 begins, the figures underscore an economy where policy and market volatility continue to favour the ultra-wealthy.