Trump introduces billionaire visas, offers US residency for investments

The ‘Trump Gold Card’ will replace the EB-1 and EB-2 visa categories, which are currently available to foreign nationals with extraordinary abilities, allowing them to apply for permanent residency in the United States.

The new system is expected to be implemented within a month, with other green card categories potentially being suspended. The Gold Card will become the main pathway to US residency.

While the Gold Card is already in motion, the Platinum Card will require approval from Congress. Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce, said he expects this approval to come within the year.

Once approved, the fees and income raised from the programme will be deposited into a "separate fund" managed by the Treasury Department, aimed at promoting US commerce and industry.

The verification fee for the Gold Card is expected to be around US$15,000, and applicants will undergo a stricter screening process than before.

This billionaire visa initiative is a key part of Trump's broader effort to overhaul the US immigration system, which includes accelerating the deportation of illegal immigrants and expanding legal immigration channels for the wealthy.