Trump hits H-1B visas with $100k blow to global talent

Since returning to office in January, Trump has advanced a sweeping immigration crackdown, with the H-1B overhaul marking his most prominent attempt to reshape temporary work visas.

“If you’re going to train someone, train recent graduates from our universities. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared.

The proposal has set up a clash with the tech industry, which contributed significantly to Trump’s campaign. Critics of the programme argue it suppresses wages and sidelines U.S. workers, while backers, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who once held an H-1B visa himself, say it supplies essential skills that keep firms competitive.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday formalising the new policy. The order cited evidence that employers had used the programme to undercut salaries, noting that foreign-born STEM workers more than doubled between 2000 and 2019, even as total STEM jobs grew just 44.5%.