Tokyo ranked World’s Best Workation City 2025 for internet speed, safety, and digital nomad visas

Tokyo, Japan, has been named the world’s best city for “workation” — the blend of working while travelling — in the 2025 International Workplace Group (IWG) “Work from Anywhere Barometer”. The annual report, now in its third year, evaluates global cities that combine strong working conditions with attractive leisure environments.
Tokyo earned the top spot thanks to its high-speed internet, efficient public transport, safety, cultural vibrancy, and the recent launch of a Digital Nomad visa allowing longer stays than traditional visas. These factors have made the city a magnet for hybrid workers seeking flexibility and lifestyle balance.
The Japanese capital also benefits from its proximity to mountains, beaches, and national parks, offering professionals the chance to enjoy both a bustling metropolis and nature within easy reach.
IWG assessed major cities across 40 countries, scoring them 1-10 across 12 categories: climate, accommodation, food, transport, daily costs, internet speed, happiness index, access to flexible workspaces, cultural quality, digital nomad visa availability and costs, proximity to natural attractions, and sustainability.
Two new criteria were added this year - digital nomad visas and access to nature. The survey revealed that 86% of hybrid workers consider access to flexible workspaces a decisive factor in choosing their workation destination.
Mark Dixon, IWG’s founder and CEO, noted: “With hybrid working and cloud technology, employees now have the freedom to choose to work from anywhere, at any time.”
Global top 10 Workation cities in 2025:
Among the newcomers to the list were Tokyo, Seoul, Rome, Paris, and Valletta. Seoul stood out for its fast internet, efficient public transport, and growing digital nomad community, bolstered by South Korea’s new visa scheme.
Budapest, last year’s No.1, fell to third but remains popular thanks to its food culture and high happiness index.
Beyond Tokyo and Seoul, other Asian cities ranked highly, including Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Singapore remained a top ASEAN choice, scoring highly in food, happiness, internet speed, and sustainability. The report highlighted Singapore’s nationwide 5G network, seamless public transport, and abundant green spaces as major advantages.
Six rising “workation stars”
IWG also identified six emerging destinations for 2025: Mexico City, Cape Town, Prague, Melbourne, Orlando, and Reykjavik. These cities scored strongly on digital nomad visas and natural attractions.
By contrast, Barcelona, Beijing, and Lisbon slipped down the rankings this year despite previous popularity.
Dixon emphasised that the workation trend is here to stay. Flexible working and ‘work from anywhere’ policies are becoming permanent, especially in summer months. It enhances work-life balance, reduces burnout, and boosts productivity, he said.