Tokyo ranked World’s Best Workation City 2025 for internet speed, safety, and digital nomad visas

Tokyo, Japan, has been named the world’s best city for “workation” — the blend of working while travelling — in the 2025 International Workplace Group (IWG) “Work from Anywhere Barometer”. The annual report, now in its third year, evaluates global cities that combine strong working conditions with attractive leisure environments.

Tokyo earned the top spot thanks to its high-speed internet, efficient public transport, safety, cultural vibrancy, and the recent launch of a Digital Nomad visa allowing longer stays than traditional visas. These factors have made the city a magnet for hybrid workers seeking flexibility and lifestyle balance.

The Japanese capital also benefits from its proximity to mountains, beaches, and national parks, offering professionals the chance to enjoy both a bustling metropolis and nature within easy reach.