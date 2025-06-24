Lawson opens \"future\" convenience store in Tokyo

The store, located in the Takanawa Gateway City complex, is the first of its kind to be run under the joint ownership of KDDI and general trader Mitsubishi Corp.

They aim to offer a "new shopping experience" and reduce the workload of store staff by utilising artificial intelligence and robots amid labour shortages.

The store has digital signage on shelves, and AI cameras analyse products picked up by visitors and provide information about discounts and related items.