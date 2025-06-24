Lawson opens \"future\" convenience store in Tokyo

The store, located in the Takanawa Gateway City complex, is the first of its kind to be run under the joint ownership of KDDI and general trader Mitsubishi Corp.
They aim to offer a "new shopping experience" and reduce the workload of store staff by utilising artificial intelligence and robots amid labour shortages.
The store has digital signage on shelves, and AI cameras analyse products picked up by visitors and provide information about discounts and related items.
If customers touch a price tag on a shelf, a video will explain background information on the product, including information about efforts to counter any social issues related to it.
Robots refill beverage shelves, a burdensome task for store staff, and also cook "Karaage-kun" fried chicken.
At cash registers, an avatar on a display communicates with visitors and checks their age before selling alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.
"We want to offer new value and a new shopping experience," Lawson President and CEO Sadanobu Takemasu said.
Useful technologies will be introduced at Lawson's other stores to cut workloads by 30 % by fiscal 2030.
Lawson and KDDI formed a capital and business alliance in 2019. KDDI acquired additional Lawson shares in 2024. KDDI and Mitsubishi each have a 50 % stake in Lawson now.
