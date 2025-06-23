"Strong Economy" to be focus of Upper House election: Ishiba

At a press conference following the end of this year's ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Sunday, Ishiba said that "how (parties) hope to build a strong economy" will be the main topic of the July election for the upper chamber.

Ishiba, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said that the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, will aim to maintain their Upper House majority in the upcoming election, in which half of the chamber's seats will be contested.