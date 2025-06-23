Japan rice price falls below 4,000 yen, 1st since March

MONDAY, JUNE 23, 2025

The average price of rice sold at about 1,000 supermarkets across Japan in the week through June 15 stood at 3,920 yen per 5 kilograms, slipping below 4,000 yen for the first time since the week ended March 2, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

The average price was down by 256 yen from the previous week, declining for the 4th straight week and marking the first drop exceeding 100 yen since March 2022, when the ministry started releasing weekly rice prices.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba aimed to lower rice prices to the 3,000-4,000 yen range by as early as mid-June.

The significant drop likely reflected the distribution of government stockpiled rice released under discretionary contracts.

Despite the fall, the average rice price was still 1,772 yen higher than that of a year earlier.

Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters on Monday that the country has "taken a step forward on a new stage toward curbing abnormally high rice prices."

He added, however, "Just because the average rice price fell to the 3,900-yen range, it does not mean that we can relax our efforts."

At the end of last month, major retailers started selling stockpiled rice released under discretionary contracts with the government at around 2,000 yen per 5 kilograms.

The addition of smaller retailers, including smaller supermarkets, to the list of businesses selling the stockpiled rice further boosted the effectiveness of the government's measures to tackle soaring prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Photo by Reuters

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy