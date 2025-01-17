Workation Paradise Season 2 returns with deals for digital nomads

A fresh round of “Workation Paradise Throughout Thailand Season 2” kicks off on Monday (January 20), in a bid to boost domestic tourism with deals for digital nomads.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) campaign offers 100-baht vouchers for resorts, restaurants and other tourism services.
Launched on December 20, the first round of Season 2 proved popular among working-age travellers, prompting the TAT to introduce a new round on January 20 at www.tourismthailand.org/workationthailand
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatpaiboon said on Friday that workations have become popular amid the growing trend for remote working. The project’s new round is expected to boost tourism revenue during weekdays, she said.
The website will offer 100-baht vouchers from leading establishments and restaurants throughout Thailand from 10am on Monday.
Participating businesses include RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort Chiang Mai, Banyan Tree Phuket, Z Through By The Zign, Wave Hotel Pattaya, Black Canyon, Coffee Beans by Dao, Bar B Q Plaza, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, Vana Nava Water Jungle, and Oasis Spa.
The TAT is also opening Pop-up Workspaces on February 1 and March 1 at four locations: Lido Connect in Bangkok, Central Pattaya in Chonburi, Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, and Yayo Farm in Chiang Rai. The workspaces will offer travel vouchers at up to 80% discounts from leading hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants and cafés.
For more information, visit www.tourismthailand.org/workationthailand and Line Official Account @workationthailand