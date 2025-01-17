Workation Paradise Season 2 returns with deals for digital nomads

A fresh round of “Workation Paradise Throughout Thailand Season 2” kicks off on Monday (January 20), in a bid to boost domestic tourism with deals for digital nomads.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) campaign offers 100-baht vouchers for resorts, restaurants and other tourism services.

Launched on December 20, the first round of Season 2 proved popular among working-age travellers, prompting the TAT to introduce a new round on January 20 at www.tourismthailand.org/workationthailand

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatpaiboon said on Friday that workations have become popular amid the growing trend for remote working. The project’s new round is expected to boost tourism revenue during weekdays, she said.