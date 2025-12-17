Sakaeo Border Tense, Cambodia Launches Heavy Artillery Attack on 3 Key Areas, Evacuation Preparations Underway

On December 17, 2025, reports from the Sakaeo Province border revealed escalating tension between Thailand and Cambodia. Cambodian forces launched a heavy bombardment using BM-21 rockets and artillery, firing over 100 rounds into Thai territory. Some of the shells landed in agricultural areas, causing panic among local residents.
The attacks targeted three key areas along the border:
Security sources reported that this day marked one of the heaviest attacks by Cambodia, using continuous artillery and rocket fire. In response, Thai forces have been actively defending the border to prevent any violations of sovereignty and ensure the safety of citizens in the area.
Furthermore, there have been additional reports that Cambodia has secretly planted new landmines along some sections of the border, posing a threat to Thai personnel operating in the area.
Community leaders along the border have issued urgent evacuation orders, instructing residents to prepare for immediate evacuation if the situation worsens. Should artillery shells land in civilian areas, people are advised to evacuate immediately without hesitation. The authorities have also imposed a travel ban to prevent anyone from returning to the border areas, as the risk remains high due to the ongoing heavy shelling and escalation of hostilities.