Sakaeo Border Tense, Cambodia Launches Heavy Artillery Attack on 3 Key Areas, Evacuation Preparations Underway

On December 17, 2025, reports from the Sakaeo Province border revealed escalating tension between Thailand and Cambodia. Cambodian forces launched a heavy bombardment using BM-21 rockets and artillery, firing over 100 rounds into Thai territory. Some of the shells landed in agricultural areas, causing panic among local residents.

The attacks targeted three key areas along the border:

Tapraya District, in the area of Ban Khlong Paeng, where Cambodian forces fired approximately 40 rounds of BM-21 rockets.

Khok Sung District, near Ban Nong Ya Kaew, across from Ban Prey Chan, where more than 80 rounds of BM-21 rockets were fired.

Ban Nong Jan, opposite Ban Chok Chai, with another 40 rounds of BM-21 rockets fired into the area.

Security sources reported that this day marked one of the heaviest attacks by Cambodia, using continuous artillery and rocket fire. In response, Thai forces have been actively defending the border to prevent any violations of sovereignty and ensure the safety of citizens in the area.