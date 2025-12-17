Thai boxer quits national team over match-fixing claims

Thai national boxer Chalongchai Minindi, or Petchsuphan Luknongpantao, took to social media on Wednesday (December 17) to express his outrage following a controversial defeat at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

The veteran fighter suffered a shocking 28-29 points loss to the Philippines' Lj Rafael Yasay in the men’s 51kg semifinals.

Despite a strong performance that many felt deserved a win, the decision ended Petchsuphan’s hopes for a gold medal on home soil and sparked immediate backlash over the tournament's judging standards.

"I want to speak my mind: before the fight, a coach told me directly that they were going to fix the result, likely for my match in the 51kg division," Chalongchai stated with deep disappointment.