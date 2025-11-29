Floods in southern Thailand ease with 1,812 tourists safely assisted 

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, reported that flooding in southern Thailand has significantly improved, with water levels receding in many areas. Transportation has resumed in most regions, and there are no further reports of stranded tourists.

In Songkhla province, the situation has stabilised significantly, with water levels dropping almost entirely, leaving only some isolated pockets of flooding.

On November 28, the ministry reported assisting 10 foreign tourists, including 4 Chinese, 2 South Africans, 1 Malaysian, 1 Australian, 1 Scottish, and 1 Singaporean. This brings the total number of tourists assisted over the past six days to 1,812 people.

In Satun province, conditions have returned to normal with no stranded tourists. The Pak Bara–Li Peh ferry route is now operating as usual, with both incoming and outgoing services running smoothly. Local tour operators continue to assist travellers heading to Hat Yai Airport.

In Yala, water levels are continuing to decrease. Travel between Yala and Betong remains possible, though caution is advised in some steep areas. Most tourist attractions are now open, except for Wat Na Khom, which is under restoration. No tourists are stranded.