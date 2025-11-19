Panel studying MOU 43–44 needs more time as no consensus reached

At Parliament on November 19, 2025, Saritpong Kiewkhong, Bhumjaithai MP for Krabi and chair of the House ad-hoc committee studying the 2000 and 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU 43 and MOU 44) between Thailand and Cambodia, said the panel will request a 30-day extension to complete its report, as the deadline of December 3 cannot be met.

He said the committee needs more time to gather documents and verify information from all sides. A working group, chaired by Nikorn Chamnong of the Chartthaipattana Party, has been set up to collect evidence and conduct fact-finding.

Saritpong said the committee has evaluated all scenarios, including renewed tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border, but stressed that the power to revoke or uphold the MOUs rests solely with the government, not the committee.

“There are differing views among civil servants, former officials and the public. It is not about who is right or wrong, but about different bases of information, beliefs and interpretations,” he said.