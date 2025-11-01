MOU43 clarifies Thai–Cambodian border without redrawing it

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, Songchai Chaipatiyut, clarified that the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU43) carries the full legal weight of a treaty, a formally ratified agreement aimed at clarifying the existing boundary between Thailand and Cambodia based on the 1904 and 1907 treaties between Siam and France, whose obligations Cambodia inherited.

He emphasised that the MOU does not create new boundaries but rather seeks to “define what already exists” with geographical precision.

Supporting evidence includes both historical treaties, maps drawn under those treaties, and related implementation documents. The MOU’s preamble explicitly states that “a clearly defined boundary will bring the greatest benefit to the peoples of both countries.”