Most Thais back ending MOU 43-44 despite limited understanding

A recent opinion poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) shows that 60.76 per cent of respondents support holding a referendum on revoking the Thailand-Cambodia Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) 43 and 44, signed in 2000 and 2001 to manage border and maritime resource disputes.

However, nearly half admitted they did not understand the agreements.

NIDA conducted the survey, titled “A referendum is coming… but do you understand MOU 43 and MOU 44 yet?”, between October 1–2 among 1,310 Thais aged 18 and above across all regions, education levels, occupations, and income groups.