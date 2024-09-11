Jungceylon Drives Sustainable Growth with Creative Marketing and ESG Initiatives

The plan, anchored by a commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, focuses on attracting high-quality shoppers through innovative marketing strategies and a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship.
Jungceylon CEO Prawit Janyasittikul highlighted the shopping center's 18-year history as a cornerstone of Phuket's retail landscape, serving an average of 45,000 to 50,000 visitors daily. He emphasized the company's dedication to sustainability, aligning its business operations with Circular Economy principles to foster growth while minimizing environmental impact.
Jungceylon's sustainability initiatives revolve around the 4R principles – Reduce, Reuse, Repair, and Recycle. The shopping center is actively moving towards an "Upcycle" approach, maximizing the value of materials and reducing waste. This includes campaigns to minimize plastic bag usage and promote responsible waste disposal among both Thai and international tourists.
Notable initiatives include "Go Green Shopping @Jungceylon," "Zero Bag Zero Waste," "SAVE THE SEA," and "Love Phuket Save Phuket."
To further promote the mall's greener lifestyle, the group launched a number of diverse campaigns in which the public can engage, including Jungceylon Art for Oceans, which features artworks by Thai and international artists, and the "Upcycled Tote Bag" project, which converts used commercial banners into a chic eco-bag that supports marine life preservation. The sales proceeds were donated to Phuket's Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre.
Meanwhile, ECO Premium Gift and many other collections, as well as the Jungceylon Eco Creative Contest, encourage young people to use their creativity to propose new ideas and transform waste into inventions. Jungceylon expands its collaboration with Haadthip Public Company Limited by introducing "Coke Trash Lucky," which encourages better waste separation, promotes comprehensive waste management practices, and more.
In addition to environmental efforts, Jungceylon has implemented various green initiatives. The shopping center has allocated over 80% of its space to green areas and has upgraded to Green Building Standard through initiatives such as rooftop solar cell installation, wastewater treatment systems, and LED motion sensor replacements. These measures have resulted in significant energy savings and reduced environmental impact.
Key sustainability achievements:
Jungceylon's commitment to social responsibility extends to its involvement in community activities. The shopping center collaborates with local government agencies, schools, universities, and non-profit organizations to promote environmental awareness and support community initiatives. These include coral reef restoration, marine animal release programs, tree planting, beach clean-ups, and blood donation drives.
Governance transparency and accountability are integral to Jungceylon's operations.
The company has implemented a Whistle Blowing Policy to encourage employees, tenants, business partners, and customers to report any misconduct. Additionally, Jungceylon fosters a culture of internal inclusiveness, empowering its staff to contribute innovative ideas and propose improvements.
"The internal inclusiveness enables staff to present innovative ideas and propose improvements that enhance both business operations and the company’s sustainability efforts. These initiatives are designed not only to ensure operational excellence and stability but also to support long-term social and environmental development, reinforcing Jungceylon’s commitment while providing shopping experiences under the “Oasis of Shopping in Patong” concept," its statement stated.
By prioritizing sustainability, community engagement, and ethical governance, Jungceylon is not only reinforcing its position as a leading retail destination but also contributing to the long-term development and well-being of Phuket.