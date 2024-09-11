Jungceylon Drives Sustainable Growth with Creative Marketing and ESG Initiatives

The plan, anchored by a commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, focuses on attracting high-quality shoppers through innovative marketing strategies and a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship.

Jungceylon CEO Prawit Janyasittikul highlighted the shopping center's 18-year history as a cornerstone of Phuket's retail landscape, serving an average of 45,000 to 50,000 visitors daily. He emphasized the company's dedication to sustainability, aligning its business operations with Circular Economy principles to foster growth while minimizing environmental impact.

Jungceylon's sustainability initiatives revolve around the 4R principles – Reduce, Reuse, Repair, and Recycle. The shopping center is actively moving towards an "Upcycle" approach, maximizing the value of materials and reducing waste. This includes campaigns to minimize plastic bag usage and promote responsible waste disposal among both Thai and international tourists.

Notable initiatives include "Go Green Shopping @Jungceylon," "Zero Bag Zero Waste," "SAVE THE SEA," and "Love Phuket Save Phuket."

To further promote the mall's greener lifestyle, the group launched a number of diverse campaigns in which the public can engage, including Jungceylon Art for Oceans, which features artworks by Thai and international artists, and the "Upcycled Tote Bag" project, which converts used commercial banners into a chic eco-bag that supports marine life preservation. The sales proceeds were donated to Phuket's Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre.