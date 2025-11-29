CAAT orders A320 fleet inspections after Airbus warns of solar radiation risks

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has mandated that all Thai airlines conduct thorough inspections and upgrades on their Airbus A320 aircraft following a precautionary alert issued by Airbus regarding potential risks from solar radiation.

Airbus issued a statement on November 28, 2025, advising airlines worldwide to review and update certain software and equipment on their A320 fleet due to concerns that solar flare activity might impact critical components of the aircraft. Although the risk remains low, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has recommended that immediate preventative actions be taken to ensure flight safety in the event of an intense solar radiation event.

The CAAT has coordinated with all Thai airlines operating Airbus A320 aircraft to ensure the necessary updates are performed. The airlines are required to complete the updates and inspections by 7:00 AM on November 30, 2025, in line with Airbus' guidelines.