CAAT orders A320 fleet inspections after Airbus warns of solar radiation risks

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has mandated that all Thai airlines conduct thorough inspections and upgrades on their Airbus A320 aircraft following a precautionary alert issued by Airbus regarding potential risks from solar radiation.
Airbus issued a statement on November 28, 2025, advising airlines worldwide to review and update certain software and equipment on their A320 fleet due to concerns that solar flare activity might impact critical components of the aircraft. Although the risk remains low, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has recommended that immediate preventative actions be taken to ensure flight safety in the event of an intense solar radiation event.
The CAAT has coordinated with all Thai airlines operating Airbus A320 aircraft to ensure the necessary updates are performed. The airlines are required to complete the updates and inspections by 7:00 AM on November 30, 2025, in line with Airbus' guidelines.
CAAT has confirmed that all airlines have conducted initial inspections and are implementing the required modifications according to Airbus’ procedures, ensuring that there will be no disruption to flight schedules or passenger services. All actions will adhere to international safety standards and Airbus' recommended practices.
The CAAT assured the public that operations of the Airbus A320 fleet in Thailand will continue safely and normally during this process. The authority will continue to monitor the airlines' progress closely to ensure the updates are fully implemented in a timely manner without any negative impact on passengers.