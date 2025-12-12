Transport maps out 160-billion-baht buyback of four rail lines under 30-year O&M model

Negotiating the buyback and funding options

To bring existing PPP Net Cost projects back under MRTA, the state must negotiate buyback terms with current concessionaires. The Transport Ministry will work with the Finance Ministry to determine the most appropriate model and valuation.

Early talks with concession holders indicate no objection in principle to the single-ownership idea, but detailed negotiations will be needed to avoid harming ongoing operations or operator rights. In practice, firms that currently hold operating rights are likely to be offered O&M contracts under the new system.

Phiphat said the buyback can only proceed once the cabinet approves the principle. The Transport Ministry has studied two initial financing routes:

Infrastructure fund – creating a fund similar to the Thailand Future Fund (TFFIF) to raise capital for the buyback.

– creating a fund similar to the to raise capital for the buyback. New long-term concessions – offering 30-year O&M contracts and allowing private operators to use those contracts as collateral with lenders. The state would not need to borrow or provide guarantees, but would pay the buyback value in instalments over the term, alongside O&M fees, keeping headline public debt unaffected.



160 billion baht estimate for four lines

A Transport Ministry source said the initial estimate for buying back the four PPP Net Cost projects is around 160 billion baht, reflecting the fact that some lines have only recently opened and still have many years left on their concessions.

However, the ministry argues that with smart structuring and staged payments, the scheme need not worsen public debt, as deals could be framed as new contracts rather than upfront cash purchases, with private partners continuing to earn from O&M fees.



Talks with BTS and BEM already under way

The ministry and MRTA have already been in contact with the two main concession groups:

BTS Group – Green, Yellow and Pink Lines

– Green, Yellow and Pink Lines BEM – Blue Line

Both have signalled they accept the single-ownership policy in principle, provided negotiations protect ongoing operations and commercial rights. As a result, they may retain roles as operators under new O&M contracts even after revenue rights are transferred back to MRTA.



New 30-year O&M model

Officials say the new contract model under study would likely be 30 years in length. In the early years, when the consolidated system may still be loss-making, the state could negotiate grace periods for buyback payments and O&M fees, gradually paying down obligations over 20–30 years.

By the end of that period, all current concessions would expire, and the state could tender a new round of operating contracts. At that point, Thailand might even choose to have a single nationwide rail operator, running all MRTA-owned lines under one integrated service platform.