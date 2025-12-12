Police Warn Border Communities to Watch for Spies as US Pledges Support to Thailand

Authorities issue five-point guide to identify suspected infiltrators as evacuation centres shelter over 259,000 displaced civilians.
Thai police have issued an urgent appeal to border communities to remain vigilant for suspected spies and infiltrators, as the conflict along the Thailand-Cambodia frontier continues to displace hundreds of thousands of civilians.
At Thursday's joint press briefing on the border situation, Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor outlined five key behaviours that could indicate espionage activity, following the arrest of a woman in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, on 9 December.
"We need our citizens to be our eyes and ears," the deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police told reporters. "These individuals pose a serious threat to our national security during this critical time."
The five warning signs include gathering strategic intelligence through unauthorised photography of military installations or supply depots; monitoring troop movements and tactical deployments; unusual behaviour such as frequent entries to operational areas without clear purpose; unauthorised access to restricted zones, particularly areas under evacuation orders; and possession of suspicious equipment including GPS devices, long-range binoculars, or strategic maps.
Citizens who observe such behaviour are urged to contact authorities immediately on the 24-hour hotline 191 or 1599, rather than confronting suspects themselves.
The warning extends to drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.
"Reporting suspicious activity is serving the nation just as much as our soldiers and police," Pol Maj Gen Siriwat emphasised, noting that police have intensified patrols around critical infrastructure, including power stations, water facilities, and government buildings.
International Support Strengthens
In a significant diplomatic development, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow held telephone discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning in preparation for an expected call between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and President Donald Trump later today.
Deputy spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maratee Nalita Andamo, confirmed that Secretary Rubio expressed understanding of Thailand's position and readiness to support the country's pursuit of peace.
"Minister Maris was able to explain the situation clearly and express Thailand's deep concern regarding the repeated and escalating nature of the attacks," Maratee told the briefing. "Thailand desires peace, but this peace must be accompanied by genuine commitment from the Cambodian side."
She stressed that all future negotiations would be conducted with Thai citizens' interests and national sovereignty as the paramount consideration.
The call comes as the ministry continues efforts to assist Thai nationals stranded in Cambodia.
While small numbers have begun returning home through alternative border crossings, significant numbers remain unable to leave.
The ministry has reiterated its Travel Advisory Warning, urging citizens to avoid travelling to Cambodia and advising those currently there to consider departing.
"Our embassy in Phnom Penh and consulate-general in Siem Reap stand ready to assist with emergency travel documents and other support," Maratee added.
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
According to Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, the conflict has now displaced 259,121 people across 961 evacuation centres in seven border provinces.
Authorities confirmed one additional civilian death today—not from combat, but from chronic illness exacerbated by limited access to medical care during the crisis. The death toll now stands at five civilians.
The fighting has forced the closure of 20 hospitals and 212 sub-district health centres along the border, severely limiting healthcare access for affected communities.
In a touching display of compassion, police officers have been photographed caring for pets and livestock left behind by evacuated families, whilst village territorial defence volunteers help feed cattle and agricultural animals.
"We want to reassure the public that your property and livestock are being looked after," Rear Admiral Surasant stated. "You needn't worry whilst you're in the evacuation centres."
Heartwarming images shared at the briefing included children's drawings thanking security personnel, with messages such as "Every Thai soldier must return home safely" and "Please accept our thanks from the Thai people."
The joint press centre confirmed it would continue holding twice-daily briefings at 10:00 and 16:00 to keep the public informed, though Saturday morning's session will be conducted online only rather than televised.
"Thailand wants peace," Rear Admiral Surasant concluded, "but peace must come with safety and security for our people. That is our priority."