Police Warn Border Communities to Watch for Spies as US Pledges Support to Thailand

Authorities issue five-point guide to identify suspected infiltrators as evacuation centres shelter over 259,000 displaced civilians.

Thai police have issued an urgent appeal to border communities to remain vigilant for suspected spies and infiltrators, as the conflict along the Thailand-Cambodia frontier continues to displace hundreds of thousands of civilians.

At Thursday's joint press briefing on the border situation, Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor outlined five key behaviours that could indicate espionage activity, following the arrest of a woman in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, on 9 December.

"We need our citizens to be our eyes and ears," the deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police told reporters. "These individuals pose a serious threat to our national security during this critical time."

The five warning signs include gathering strategic intelligence through unauthorised photography of military installations or supply depots; monitoring troop movements and tactical deployments; unusual behaviour such as frequent entries to operational areas without clear purpose; unauthorised access to restricted zones, particularly areas under evacuation orders; and possession of suspicious equipment including GPS devices, long-range binoculars, or strategic maps.

Citizens who observe such behaviour are urged to contact authorities immediately on the 24-hour hotline 191 or 1599, rather than confronting suspects themselves.

The warning extends to drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

