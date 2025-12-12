Thailand Seeks US Intervention Over Escalating Cambodian Border Attacks

Thailand is seeking diplomatic support from the United States amid escalating cross-border clashes with Cambodia.

Nikorndej Balangkura, director-general of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the Thai Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, held a telephone discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 11:00 AM today (12 December 2025).

The call was explicitly focused on the volatile situation along the Thai-Cambodian border and served as a preparatory briefing for an upcoming telephone conversation between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for later tonight (Thailand time).

During the discussion, Minister Sihasak detailed the latest developments and expressed serious concern regarding the recurrent and intensifying nature of the Cambodian side's attacks.

The minister reaffirmed Thailand's dedication to peace and peaceful methods for conflict resolution. However, he stressed that "sustainable peace must stem from genuine action and commitment."

Secretary of State Rubio reportedly listened and expressed his understanding of Thailand's position, reaffirming the United States' willingness to constructively promote peace and offer support to Thailand in achieving this goal.

