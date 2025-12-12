Thai Military Launches Coordinated Strikes Targeting Cambodia's Financial and Drone Warfare Capabilities

Three-force operation targets casino-linked command centres and illicit funding lifelines after finding evidence of foreign operators guiding Kamikaze drone attacks.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTAF) have escalated their response to ongoing border clashes with Cambodia, initiating a major, coordinated military operation designed to dismantle the enemy’s combat capabilities and cripple the financial structures supporting the conflict.

The operation, dubbed a "parallel attack" by sources, is aimed at what the Thai military describes as "crushing Hun Sen's rice bowl"—referring to the financial network linked to the family of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Escalation of Warfare

The RTAF confirmed the shift to a proactive strategy following intelligence from the Second Army Region (2nd Army) indicating a severe escalation in Cambodian tactics.

The intelligence revealed that foreign nationals are being hired to pilot FPV (First-Person View) Kamikaze drones against Thai positions, with Cambodian troops acting as spotters in areas like Chong An Ma.

The drones, equipped with 82mm mortar rounds, are reportedly controlled via fibre-optic cables, allowing for slow but sustained flight to bypass defences and target military posts.

Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai, RTAF Spokesman, confirmed that all three services—Army, Navy, and Air Force—are working in concert to "attack target areas and the drone command centre, reducing the opponent's capacity."

Fighter jets, including F-16s and Gripens, have already been deployed to strike multiple Cambodian casinos and associated facilities identified as strategic military targets.

