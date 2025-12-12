Election timetable after House dissolution: February 1 or 8, 2026 in play

The new election timetable following the dissolution decree, which took effect on December 12, 2025, is governed by a legal requirement to hold a fresh poll within 45–60 days. This places the valid election window between January 26 and February 10, 2026.

However, although January 26, 2026 marks Day 45 under the standard calculation, it falls on a Monday, not a Sunday. In practice, the Election Commission (EC) typically opts to hold elections on Sundays, even though this is not explicitly stated in the law.

As a result, when considering only the Sundays within the 45–60 day window, the dates that meet the criteria are limited to February 1 and February 8, 2026.