Six Thai airlines support Thailand's plan to become a global aviation hub
Recently announced by PM Srettha Thavisin, Thailand aims to transform into a regional and global aviation hub, The Airlines Association of Thailand fully supports this government policy, pledging to enhance the country's aviation industry standards to align with international benchmarks.
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of the Airlines Association of Thailand stated, "Since the establishment of the Airlines Association of Thailand, we, all 6 airlines consisting of Bangkok Airways, Thai Air Asia, Thai Air Asia X, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air and Thai Vietjet and relevant authorities, have been working closely together, especially in advocating policies and addressing various issues to modernize and enhance Thailand's aviation industry while providing the best possible passenger service."
“This government's policy to make Thailand a hub for aviation in the region is something to be pleased about, and the association is fully supportive. Thailand has a high potential to become the Aviation Hub of this region and a logistic centre due to its strategic location, which is important for connecting to other parts of the world. This is coupled with the capabilities of Thai airline operators and the strength of various related authorities in regulating and providing aviation and airport services."
“However, to achieve the goals, the association requests the government to consider various measures to increase Thai airlines' competitiveness. These measures could involve adjustments to regulations or laws to promote operational flexibility and efficient airline management. The timeframe it takes for airlines to adapt directly affects expenses, which, in turn, impact passenger fares. Such measures are directly related to passenger fares and can help airlines operate profitably at appropriate rates while maintaining the highest level of flight safety."
Puttipong added “Furthermore, if the government has plans to support regional travel and to improve and expand airports nationwide to increase capacity for flights, passengers, and cargo transportation efficiently, it will truly transform Thailand into a genuine aviation hub in the region."