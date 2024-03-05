Six Thai airlines support Thailand's plan to become a global aviation hub

“However, to achieve the goals, the association requests the government to consider various measures to increase Thai airlines' competitiveness. These measures could involve adjustments to regulations or laws to promote operational flexibility and efficient airline management. The timeframe it takes for airlines to adapt directly affects expenses, which, in turn, impact passenger fares. Such measures are directly related to passenger fares and can help airlines operate profitably at appropriate rates while maintaining the highest level of flight safety."





Puttipong added “Furthermore, if the government has plans to support regional travel and to improve and expand airports nationwide to increase capacity for flights, passengers, and cargo transportation efficiently, it will truly transform Thailand into a genuine aviation hub in the region."