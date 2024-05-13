Myanmar civil war delays development assistance from Thailand

In the past, Thailand, as a neighbouring country, continuously engaged in dialogue with the Myanmar government and provided assistance in developing infrastructure, both financially and in an advisory capacity. However, these projects have been delayed due to the ongoing conflict.

Peeramet Wutthithornnetirak, director of the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA), told The Nation that the assistance provided by Thailand to Myanmar must be delayed and reevaluated.

Due to security concerns, consultants involved in studying projects for approval cannot access the project areas to monitor progress.