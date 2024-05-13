DNA taken from relatives of murdered South Korean

It is believed that Roh Eun Jong, 34, South Korean man, was murdered by three of his compatriots who then stuffed his body into a 200-litre drum before dumped it in a water reservoir in Pattaya, Chonburi Province.
At 1.20pm on Sunday, two relatives of the deceased, who had travelled from South Korea, met with the police in Bangkok, accompanied by three officials from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand. They were immediately ushered into an interrogation room and, on the instructions of the embassy officials, refused to speak to the press.
However, reporters took note of the distressed expressions on the facts of the deceased's older sister and her cousin. The DNA collected will be used to confirm the deceased's identity, and should this be the case, arrest warrants will be issued for the three suspects and arrangements made for the repatriation of the deceased's remains.
At 2pm, high-ranking police officers arrived to join a meeting at Makkasan police station in Bangkok to monitor the progress of the case. It is understood the South Korean national was abducted by his compatriots, who demanded 3 milliion baht before killing him and disposing of the body.