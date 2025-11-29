AirAsia Implements Urgent Software Update for Airbus A320 to Meet EASA Directive

AirAsia announced on November 29, 2025, that it is starting the process of updating the software on its Airbus A320 fleet to comply with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)'s Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD). The directive requires all Airbus A320 aircraft to update their software to ensure the highest standards of airworthiness and safety.

The update will begin immediately and is expected to be completed within 48 hours. This action affects only the Airbus A320 fleet and will not impact the A330 fleet. According to sources from Airbus, up to 6,000 Airbus A320 aircraft worldwide could be affected by the directive.

AirAsia confirmed that affected passengers will be directly notified about any potential disruptions or alternative options available to them. Passengers can track real-time updates about their flights through the AirAsia MOVE app or AskBo, and they will be informed via the email they registered with the airline.