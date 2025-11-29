Airbus Issues Major A320 Recall, Impacting Global Flights During the Holiday Season

Airbus, Europe’s largest aircraft manufacturer, announced on November 28, 2025, the urgent recall of 6,000 Airbus A320 aircraft, one of the largest recalls in the company's 55-year history. This action comes just weeks after the A320 overtook the Boeing 737 as the most delivered aircraft in the world.

The recall affects over half of the global flights using A320 aircraft, particularly during the busy holiday season. The U.S. aviation industry is especially impacted, with major delays and potential cancellations expected, especially for flights to South America, Europe, India, and New Zealand.

The issue primarily involves a software update that requires A320 aircraft to revert to a previous software version. While this is a relatively straightforward fix, it must be completed before the planes can resume flying. The aircraft will be sent to repair centers for the necessary updates.