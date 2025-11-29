Airbus Issues Major A320 Recall, Impacting Global Flights During the Holiday Season

Airbus, Europe’s largest aircraft manufacturer, announced on November 28, 2025, the urgent recall of 6,000 Airbus A320 aircraft, one of the largest recalls in the company's 55-year history. This action comes just weeks after the A320 overtook the Boeing 737 as the most delivered aircraft in the world.
The recall affects over half of the global flights using A320 aircraft, particularly during the busy holiday season. The U.S. aviation industry is especially impacted, with major delays and potential cancellations expected, especially for flights to South America, Europe, India, and New Zealand.
The issue primarily involves a software update that requires A320 aircraft to revert to a previous software version. While this is a relatively straightforward fix, it must be completed before the planes can resume flying. The aircraft will be sent to repair centers for the necessary updates.
American Airlines, the largest operator of A320s, reported that approximately 340 out of 480 A320 aircraft in its fleet need repairs, with expected completion by Saturday. Each plane is anticipated to take about 2 hours for the necessary work.
Other airlines, including Lufthansa, IndiGo, and EasyJet, also announced temporary withdrawals of A320 aircraft from service for repairs. For example, Avianca, the Colombian airline, revealed that the recall affects more than 70% of its A320 fleet, forcing the airline to suspend ticket sales until December 8, 2025.
Currently, there are around 11,300 A320 aircraft in service worldwide, including 6,440 A320s, which first took flight in 1987. The top 10 largest A320 operators include major U.S. carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, and United Airlines, along with major customers from China, Europe, and India.
The A320 recall is a significant event in aviation, as it may cause widespread disruption to flight schedules during the holiday travel season. The industry is closely monitoring the situation to ensure that necessary repairs are completed efficiently.