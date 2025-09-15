EXAT to seek Cabinet’s approval for 55bn Samui bridge late next year

Bridge expected by 2034

If approved by the Cabinet in 2027, a bridge linking Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Khanom district to Koh Samui in Surat Thani should be completed and opened in 2034, enabling some 7,000 to 8,000 motorists to conveniently drive to the popular resort island.

Surachet Laophulsuk, governor of the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), unveiled the latest timeline for the 55-billion-baht project, which aims to connect the mainland to Koh Samui to boost tourism and transport.

Study nearly complete

Surachet said the project is still in the final study stage, which has progressed 89.54%. EXAT will hold the third public hearing in November or December this year before concluding the study early next year.