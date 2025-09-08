Paetongtarn insists Thaksin will return by Monday evening

Former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra insisted on Monday that her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, would return to Bangkok later in the evening.

Paetongtarn, who is leader of the Pheu Thai Party, was speaking to reporters as she entered the party’s headquarters in the morning.

She said she would not be at Don Mueang International Airport to welcome Thaksin as she would be busy in the afternoon.

Paetongtarn added that Thaksin had congratulated newly appointed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul following his appointment.