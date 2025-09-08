Paetongtarn insists Thaksin will return by Monday evening

Former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra insisted on Monday that her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, would return to Bangkok later in the evening.
Paetongtarn, who is leader of the Pheu Thai Party, was speaking to reporters as she entered the party’s headquarters in the morning.
She said she would not be at Don Mueang International Airport to welcome Thaksin as she would be busy in the afternoon.
Paetongtarn added that Thaksin had congratulated newly appointed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul following his appointment.
According to the Flightradar24 website, Thaksin’s private jet landed at Singapore’s international airport at 7am on Monday. It has been reported his jet would land at the Don Mueang airport at 5 pm.
He had flown out of Thailand on Thursday, September 4, with Singapore as his initial destination for a medical check-up. However, due to an immigration delay, his private jet diverted to Dubai.
Thaksin has announced he would return to Thailand by Monday, one day ahead of the Supreme Court’s scheduled ruling on whether he unlawfully evaded a court order to jail him. The court is due to announce on Tuesday its decision on whether he will be sent back to prison.