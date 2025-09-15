Singapore scam victims top Southeast Asia losses at US$2,132 per person, Malaysia second

Singaporean scam victims lost an average of US$2,132 per person last year, the highest in Southeast Asia, according to a new study by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (Gasa).

Its State of Scams in Southeast Asia 2025 report put Malaysia in second place with losses averaging US$1,035 per person, followed by Thailand at US$354.

Across the region, an estimated US$23.6bil was stolen by scammers, or an average of US$660 lost per adult.

“Over one-fifth or 22% of Southeast Asian adults have had money stolen by scammers in 2024,” Gasa managing director Jorij Abraham said in the report.