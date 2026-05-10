What is airport tax and why is it increasing?

2. Expanding airports to accommodate more passengers

With tourism recovering, passenger numbers are growing rapidly. As a result, many airports are struggling to keep up with the demand and require expansion. This means adding more space, building additional terminals, and upgrading existing systems—all of which require significant investment.

3. Competing with international airports

Thailand’s airports need to maintain high standards to compete with other leading airports in Asia, such as those in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. To attract international tourists, Thailand’s airports must meet global standards in cleanliness, convenience, and security.

4. New technologies and automation

Modern airports are increasingly relying on automated systems like self-check-in kiosks, facial recognition technology, and advanced security protocols. These upgrades improve the travel experience but come with a high cost of implementation.

How will this affect passengers?

For many travellers, the most noticeable consequence of the airport tax hike is the increase in ticket prices. While the change might not be significant at first, for frequent flyers, those with families, or for those in the aviation industry, the extra cost can quickly add up.

The increase in airport tax is one more element to consider, but it’s important to remember that airfares are also affected by other factors, such as fuel prices, promotions, and the travel season. Therefore, some passengers may not notice the impact at certain times of the year.

How will airlines adapt?

As airlines face higher operational costs due to the increased airport tax, they will likely adjust their prices in response. This could include:

Slight increases in ticket prices

Offering promotions to attract customers

Reducing costs in other areas

Adding optional paid services

Passengers can still manage these increased costs by comparing prices across multiple airlines and choosing flights during cheaper periods.

How will the tourism industry be impacted?

While the direct effect on passengers is clear, the increased costs may also affect businesses within the tourism industry, including tour companies, hotels, and local shops. Budget-conscious customers may decide to travel less if the overall cost of their trips rises.

On the flip side, the expansion of airports and improvements in travel services could help attract high-quality tourists who are willing to spend more, benefiting the tourism sector in the long run.

Looking ahead: Is the increase worth it in the long run?

Although price increases are rarely popular, investing in airport development is essential for the long-term growth of the country. A well-developed airport should provide:

Convenience for users

Quick service

High levels of safety

Comprehensive facilities

If the additional tax is genuinely used for these improvements, passengers will ultimately benefit from better services and more efficient travel in the future.

How can passengers prepare?

While passengers can’t control the tax increase, they can plan ahead to minimise the impact of rising costs. Some strategies include:

Booking tickets in advance, as prices are often cheaper

Comparing multiple airlines to find the best value

Travelling during off-peak periods to avoid high prices

Using promotions or frequent-flyer miles

Setting a budget in advance

By planning ahead, passengers can manage their travel costs effectively.

Simple summary:

Airport tax is a fee included in flight tickets.

It is expected to rise in mid-2026.

The reasons include higher operational costs and airport development.

Passengers will see a small increase in their ticket prices.

In the long term, the development will lead to better services and infrastructure.

In conclusion, while the increase in airport tax may raise travel costs slightly, it is a necessary part of improving Thailand’s airport infrastructure. The best way for passengers to handle this is to prepare in advance and plan their travel effectively.