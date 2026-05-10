What is airport tax and why is it increasing?

Airport tax, officially called the departure passenger service charge, is a fee that all passengers must pay when leaving an airport, whether for domestic or international flights. While many believe it only applies to international travel, domestic flights also carry this fee, albeit at a lower rate.
But what exactly is this tax for, and why is it increasing? Let’s take a closer look at its purpose, how it impacts travellers, and the reasons behind the hike.
The money collected from airport tax doesn’t simply disappear into thin air. It is directed towards improving and maintaining the airport, benefiting all passengers. The funds go towards:
Essentially, this fee is used to ensure airports are safe, functional, and convenient for all travellers.
One of the key questions many passengers are asking is: Why is the airport tax going up? Several important reasons justify the increase, with the need for continued improvement and rising operational costs being at the forefront.
1. Rising costs of airport maintenance
Airports are not just waiting areas for flights—they are large, complex systems that require round-the-clock operation. From lighting and air conditioning to security personnel and advanced technology, the costs of running an airport are substantial. As living costs rise, so too do these operational expenses.
2. Expanding airports to accommodate more passengers
With tourism recovering, passenger numbers are growing rapidly. As a result, many airports are struggling to keep up with the demand and require expansion. This means adding more space, building additional terminals, and upgrading existing systems—all of which require significant investment.
3. Competing with international airports
Thailand’s airports need to maintain high standards to compete with other leading airports in Asia, such as those in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. To attract international tourists, Thailand’s airports must meet global standards in cleanliness, convenience, and security.
4. New technologies and automation
Modern airports are increasingly relying on automated systems like self-check-in kiosks, facial recognition technology, and advanced security protocols. These upgrades improve the travel experience but come with a high cost of implementation.
For many travellers, the most noticeable consequence of the airport tax hike is the increase in ticket prices. While the change might not be significant at first, for frequent flyers, those with families, or for those in the aviation industry, the extra cost can quickly add up.
The increase in airport tax is one more element to consider, but it’s important to remember that airfares are also affected by other factors, such as fuel prices, promotions, and the travel season. Therefore, some passengers may not notice the impact at certain times of the year.
As airlines face higher operational costs due to the increased airport tax, they will likely adjust their prices in response. This could include:
Passengers can still manage these increased costs by comparing prices across multiple airlines and choosing flights during cheaper periods.
While the direct effect on passengers is clear, the increased costs may also affect businesses within the tourism industry, including tour companies, hotels, and local shops. Budget-conscious customers may decide to travel less if the overall cost of their trips rises.
On the flip side, the expansion of airports and improvements in travel services could help attract high-quality tourists who are willing to spend more, benefiting the tourism sector in the long run.
Although price increases are rarely popular, investing in airport development is essential for the long-term growth of the country. A well-developed airport should provide:
If the additional tax is genuinely used for these improvements, passengers will ultimately benefit from better services and more efficient travel in the future.
While passengers can’t control the tax increase, they can plan ahead to minimise the impact of rising costs. Some strategies include:
By planning ahead, passengers can manage their travel costs effectively.
Simple summary:
In conclusion, while the increase in airport tax may raise travel costs slightly, it is a necessary part of improving Thailand’s airport infrastructure. The best way for passengers to handle this is to prepare in advance and plan their travel effectively.