Migrant workers’ health insurance cards to be raised to 3,650 baht

The Public Health Ministry is planning to increase the price of health-insurance cards for migrant workers in a bid to bring them closer to the amount the government provides in subsidy for Thai citizens.

Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Friday that an initial study concluded that health-insurance cards for non-Thais, which currently cost between 1,600 and 2,400 baht per person, should be raised to 3,650 baht.

The new price will still be 150 baht cheaper than the budget for Thailand’s universal health-care coverage scheme at 3,800 baht per person per year, he said.

He said that to make up for the difference, the ministry will need cooperation from the Interior and Finance ministries, as well as the Immigration Bureau to support the budget.

“We could also ask international organisations for medical support, such as in vaccination and disease prevention, to bring down the cost further,” said Somsak, adding that one of such organisations is M-Fund, which provides health coverage for Myanmar migrants in Tak province.