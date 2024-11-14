Most property developers expecting higher revenue and profit in 2024

Surachet did not expect the sentiment in the property market to change in the fourth quarter, saying that customers were looking forward to mortgage approvals rather than a lower interest rate.

Financial institutions have been strict in approving mortgage applications. Meanwhile, property developers have tried to maintain or reduce property prices, as well as launch measures to attract customers, he explained.

Though property developers may not report outstanding performance this year, their revenue and profits would be higher than the previous year, he said.