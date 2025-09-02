Thailand's First Smart Industrial Estate Takes Shape as Global Firms Sign Up

Thailand's industrial landscape is witnessing a significant development with ARAYA – The Eastern Gateway progressing towards becoming the country's first fully integrated smart industrial estate.

The 4,600-rai (736-hectare) development in Samut Prakan province has secured its first major tenants, including global semiconductor leader Infineon Technologies Manufacturing (Thailand) and retail giant MR. D.I.Y. (Thailand).

The project, located at kilometre 32 on Bangna-Trad Road, represents a $560 million (20 billion baht) investment by a consortium of Thailand's leading industrial developers: Frasers Property (Thailand), Rojana Industrial Park, and Asia Industrial Estate Company.

The site's strategic positioning offers access to Bangkok's central business district within 30 minutes, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Kamonkarn Kongkathong, managing director of ARAYA Land Development Company, said the development aims to redefine Thailand's industrial future through its "Industrial-Tech Ecosystem" concept.

The project integrates six zones: an Industrial Tech Campus, Logistics Park, Industrial Estate, Lifestyle & Amenities area, Community Services Centre, and planned residential developments.

"We are not simply developing a new industrial estate; we are building an ecosystem to redefine Thailand's industrial future," Kamonkarn explained.

She emphasised that the project brings together key components in a single location to provide comprehensive support for both local and international investors.