ARAYA Land Development signs land sales deal with MR. D.I.Y. to develop an integrated retail supply and distribution centre

The land is expected to be developed into a new distribution centre and warehouse for MR. D.I.Y., featuring an advanced Automated Storage and Retrieval system (ASRS), within ARAYA Industrial Estate.

A key factor behind MR. D.I.Y.’s decision to invest in ARAYA was the estate’s strategic location, offering direct connectivity to major highways, expressways, ports, and airports. This prime logistics positioning, coupled with ARAYA’s modern infrastructure and utilities, enables efficient distribution operations that supports business expansion across Thailand and the ASEAN region.

MR. D.I.Y.’s presence is expected to enhance the industrial ecosystem at ARAYA, particularly in the retail business and supply chain sectors, where logistics efficiency and partner networks are essential. The establishment of MR. D.I.Y.’s key operation hub within ARAYA will not only strengthen regional supply chains but also attract additional investment from related industries in the future.