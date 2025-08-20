Thailand’s Industrial Estates to Get a Major Makeover

Thailand is facing a long-term problem with low foreign direct investment (FDI), and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) is taking a bold step to fix it.

The IEAT has unveiled a new vision to transform the country's industrial estates from mere factory zones into "Econopolis" hubs—modern, sustainable economic centres designed to attract new global investment.

The goal is to increase Thailand's investment-to-GDP ratio to 27%, a crucial step for the country to escape the "middle-income trap."

According to IEAT chairman Yuthasak Supasorn, this strategic pivot is necessary after a decade of slow industrial growth and declining FDI compared to regional competitors like Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Between 2020 and 2023, Thailand’s average annual FDI inflows dropped to just USD 5.94 billion, while countries like Singapore saw over USD 125 billion.

This slump, combined with technological shifts and factory closures, particularly in the automotive sector, has stalled Thailand's industrial growth.